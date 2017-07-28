Iran successfully tests satellite launch rocket

Tehran: Iran on Thursday successfully tested its Simorgh satellite launch vehicle, the state-run media reported.

The Simorgh satellite carrier would be able to put satellites weighing as much as 250 kg at an orbit about 500 km above the Earth's surface, according to Tasnim news agency.

The test launch was carried out at Imam Khomeini Space Center, report added that

The report said Imam Khomeini Space Center was responsible for all operations related to satellite carriers, including preparation, launch, control and steering.

Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Center conforms to the latest international standards and after final phase of its development, the base will be able to meet the country's all needs for low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

While Iran insists its space programme is for peaceful purposes, officials in the US have long said any components used to put a satellite into orbit can also be used for building an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the US.

UN resolution 2231 says Iran is "called upon not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology", according to the text of the agreement which went into effect days after the landmark Iran nuclear agreement that was engineered by the Obama administration.