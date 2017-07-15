Is there worms on Martian surface? NASA image reveals bizarre subsurface patterns on red planet!

New Delhi: NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured some breathtaking images of the Mars where a worm-like fissures were blanketing the floor of a mysterious crater on the surface of the red planet.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the image shows the spread of features known as ‘ejecta,’ or the material thrown across the surface after an impact. It was captured by using MRO’s HiRISE instrument.

In the image, the breathtaking colours indicate the presence of different rocks and minerals, including iron-rich minerals such as olivine and pyroxene.

As per the reports, NASA explained that while the blue features represent iron-rich areas, lighter colours such as yellow show where the rock has been altered. These linear features indicate the flow direction of the ejecta from its unnamed host crater.

The experts said that the features seen in the unnamed crater in Mars’ Mare Serpentis region are similar to those seen elsewhere, and can help to shed light on the subsurface materials kicked up after an impact. It’s thought that the ejecta seen here comes from two unnamed craters.

Reportedly, NASA said that if we follow them, we find that they emanate from the bottom of the two unnamed craters. If the ejecta had originated from the top crater, then we would expect the linear features at the location of our picture to trend northwest to southeast.