ISRO all set to launch record 104 satellites on Wednesday: How to watch Live, timing

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to script history by launching a record set of 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO's mission readiness review committee (MRRC) and the launch authorisation board gave the go ahead on Monday for launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) that will carry 104 satellites, including the 714-kg Cartosat-2 Series satellite.

Of the 104 satellites, only three are Indian and remaining 101 are foreign ones.

The three Indian satellites are Cartosat-2 series and two nano-satellites called INS-IA and INS-1B (weighing 15 kg each).

According to ISRO, the mission is scheduled to lift off at 9.28 hours IST from SDSC SHAR Sriharikota, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

The 28- hour countdown for the historic launch of PSLV-C37 mission carrying 104 satellites began at 5:28 a.m Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

The launch of PSLV-C37/Cartosat-2 Series along with 103 co-passenger satellite can be watched live from Sriharikota on Feb 15,2017, beginning at 9:00 hrs a.m (India time).

Simultaneously, the launch will be telecast live on Doordarshan and webcast on ISRO's website from 09:00 hrs onwards.

In its 39th flight, ISRO's PSLV will place the satellites in an orbit 505km above the Earth.