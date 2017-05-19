ISRO conferred 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize for historic Mars mission

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was on Thuirsday presented with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2014 at a function in New Delhi.

In recognition of its path-breaking achievements, culminating in the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also loving called 'Mangalyaan', ISRO was awarded the Prize, which was announced in the year 2014, for its significant contributions in strengthening international cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space etc.

The Prize was presented by former Prime Minister and IGMT trustee, Dr Manmohan Singh, in the presence of Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust (IGMT), and was received by Shri AS Kiran Kumar, Chairman, ISRO on behalf of ISRO.

The award consists of a trophy made of banded Haematite Jasper, with a portrait of the late Prime Minister in the tradition of Jaipur miniature paintings, a cash award of Rs 1 Crore and a Citation.

Mangalyaan, India's first interplanetary mission, has been orbiting Mars since its arrival at the Red Planet's orbit on September 24, 2014.

ISRO created history in space after Mangalyaan successfully entered the Martian orbit in its first attempt, becoming the first space agency in the world to do so.

India's triumps in maiden Mars mission also put the country to be the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit.

After successful Mars mission, the Indian space agency is planning for a mission to Venus, which is likely to be launched after 2020.