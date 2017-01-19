close
ISRO defers launch of its heaviest rocket GSLV Mk-III to March-April

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 18:10
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the launch of its heaviest rocket GSLV Mk-III due to pending tests.

Earlier, the the mega-launch was scheduled for January 20 but due to incompletion of the tests, the rocket will be launched in March or April, as per a report.

The GSLV Mk-III rocket will launch the 3.2 tonne GSAT-19 satellite.

As per a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the director of VSSC was quoted saying that “Some more tests are planned for the vehicle and the stage level tests also got delayed. Now, these tests will be conducted this month. If any issues arise during the tests we will correct them,”K. Sivan, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram.

The high altitude test for GSLV Mk-III’s large cryogenic engine CE-20 was conducted in December.

Isro also plans to send the Saarc satellite with GSLV Mk-II rocket in March.

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 18:10

