ISRO releases spectacular video of Cartosat-2 series liftoff captured by camera onboard PSLV rocket

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a video of the launch of PSLV-C38/Cartosat-2 series satellite last week, which also includes the spectacular footage of the liftoff captured by the camera onboard the rocket.

Watch it Here!

On June 23, 2017, the 712kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 nano satellites lifted off at 9.29 a.m. from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota onboard ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-38).

Just over 16 minutes into the flight, the PSLV-C38 rocket ejected Cartosat at an altitude of around 510 km. It was followed by the 15kg NIUSAT belonging to Nooral Islam University, Tamil Nadu, and the 29 foreign satellites.

The whole mission got over in around 23 minutes.

With the successful launch of Cartosat-2, the total number of satellites being used for military purpose has gone up to 13, says reports quoting ISRO source.

The Cartosat-2 series satellite is a remote sensing satellite that is similar in configuration to earlier five satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

The satellite, dubbed as the 'eye in the sky', with surveillance capabilities would be helpful in a wide range of activities including military and civil planning.