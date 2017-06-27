close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ISRO releases spectacular video of Cartosat-2 series liftoff captured by camera onboard PSLV rocket

On June 23, 2017, the 712kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 nano satellites lifted off at 9.29 a.m. from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota onboard ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-38).

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 14:25
ISRO releases spectacular video of Cartosat-2 series liftoff captured by camera onboard PSLV rocket
Image credit: ISRO

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a video of the launch of PSLV-C38/Cartosat-2 series satellite last week, which also includes the spectacular footage of the liftoff captured by the camera onboard the rocket.

Watch it Here!

On June 23, 2017, the 712kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 nano satellites lifted off at 9.29 a.m. from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota onboard ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-38).

Keeping an eye on enemies - 13 satellites being used for military purpose
MUST READ
Keeping an eye on enemies - 13 satellites being used for military purpose

Just over 16 minutes into the flight, the PSLV-C38 rocket ejected Cartosat at an altitude of around 510 km. It was followed by the 15kg NIUSAT belonging to Nooral Islam University, Tamil Nadu, and the 29 foreign satellites.

The whole mission got over in around 23 minutes.

With the successful launch of Cartosat-2, the total number of satellites being used for military purpose has gone up to 13, says reports quoting ISRO source.

The Cartosat-2 series satellite is a remote sensing satellite that is similar in configuration to earlier five satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

The satellite, dubbed as the 'eye in the sky', with surveillance capabilities would be helpful in a wide range of activities including military and civil planning.

TAGS

Indian Space Research OrganisationISROPSLV-C38/Cartosat-2 series satelliteremote sensing satelliteCartosat-2 Series satelliteOnboard camera videoPSLV-C38 liftoff video

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

India

After US visit, PM Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands

World

Kiev car bomb kills colonel in Ukrainian military intellige...

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 5-year-old boy stuck in borewell dies

World

UN rights boss criticises Theresa May, Donald Trump and Rod...

India

Recognise epicentre of terror lies on our west: Indian envo...

Madhya Pradesh

Monsoon set to hit Punjab, Haryana in 3 days: MeT official

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video