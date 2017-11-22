ISRO to help Kochi-based marine institute identify fishing zones

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will extend help to Kochi-headquartered Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to identify potential fishing zone (PFZ) in the seas surrounding the subcontinent.

The project named 'Samudra' is aimed at helping fishermen easily locate shoals of fish without wasting time and fuel.

The satellite-based numerical ocean model analyses various physical changes occurring in ocean owing to seasonal and climatic variations, high winds, rain and cyclonic conditions.

In the first phase, the CMFRI and the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the ISRO will locate these areas in the offshore waters of Tamil Nadu.

A. Gopalakrishnan, director of CMFRI called the collaborative research project a "milestone".

"The seas surrounding the Indian subcontinent contribute to an average around 2.5 million tonne of seafood. The potential yield of seafood is estimated to be around 3.9 million tonnes from Indian exclusive economic zone.

"In this scenario, identification, mapping and forecasting of PFZ is very essential," said Gopalakrishnan.

Shoba J. Kizhakudan, principal investigator of this project said it is essential to understand the relation among various ocean parameters in order to spot the fishing locations accurately.

(With IANS inputs)