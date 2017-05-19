ISRO to launch 3 satellites in 18 months for high-speed internet: GSAT-19 launch in June

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will send a series of three communication satellites - GSAT-19, GSAT-11 and GSAT-20 – into the orbit in the next 18 months to increase internet speed across the nation, as per a report in Indian Express.

The GSAT satellites are India's indigenously developed technologies of communications satellites, with an objective to make the country self-reliant in broadcasting services.

The GSAT-19 satellite is scheduled to take off in early June onboard GSLV-Mk III, ISRO's heaviest rocket, from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

This would be the maiden flight for GSLV-Mk III, the next generation launch vehicle of ISRO capable of launching 4 ton class of satellites to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit (GTO).

“The next big launch will be GSAT-19 in June. With this launch, we will begin a new age of communication satellites. It is also the beginning of high-throughput satellites (in India),” Tapan Misra, director of Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), an arm of ISRO that develops satellite payloads, was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“While the world is already witnessing a change in the communication technology where voice and video communications are taking place through Internet, with future launches, television will be viewed through Internet using wireless Technology,” Misra added.

These launches will not only revolutionise the way we use televisions and smart-phones, but will also drive the future communication needs of smart cities, the report added.

ISRO said the satellite will carry Ka-band and Ku-band payload along with a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of the charged particles and influence of space radiation on spacecraft and electronic components.

GSAT-19 satellite will employ advanced spacecraft technologies including bus subsystem, indigenous Li ion battery, indigenous Bus bars for power distribution, etc, the Indian space agency added.

Earlier this month on the 5th May, ISRO successfully launched the Geostationary communication satellite-9 (GSAT-9) – India's gift to South Asia - into a Geostationary orbit.

The GSAT-9 is meant for providing communication and disaster support and connectivity among the countries of South Asia region, with the mission life of about 12 years.