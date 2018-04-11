ISRO to launch its navigation satellite IRNSS-1I on Thursday

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its navigation satellite IRNSS-1I onboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C-41 (PSLV C-41) rocket on Thursday, April 12. The satellite is scheduled to be launched on Thursday morning at 04:04 am (IST) from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The 32-hour countdown activity for the satellite launched has commenced at 08:04 pm (IST) on Tuesday.

IRNSS-1I is the eighth such satellite to be a part of a constellation. It is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. The seven satellites are part of the NavIC navigation satellite constellation.

This will be ISRO's second attempt at sending a replacement satellite.

In August last year, the previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its forty-third flight (PSLV-C41) in XL configuration will launch IRNSS-1I Satellite from First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota," the Indian Space agency said.

The IRNSS-1I mission comes exactly two weeks after the space agency launched GSAT-6A on board GSLV Mk-II. Though the rocket placed GSAT-6A in orbit, ISRO lost communication with the satellite.

