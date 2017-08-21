close
ISRO to take forward cooperation agreement with Israel in space tech, says chief AS Kiran Kumar

ISRO and the Israel Space Agency (ISA) had signed a cooperation agreement during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jewish state last month.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 18:13
New Delhi: India is looking to take forward the cooperation agreement signed with Israel in the field of optical communication technique and electric propulsion system of space technology, says Indian Space Research Organisation chief AS Kiran Kumar.

ISRO and the Israel Space Agency (ISA) had signed a cooperation agreement during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jewish state last month.

"We are looking for cooperation in the field of optical communication technique and electric propulsion system of space technology," the ISRO chairman said.

The electric propulsion system is important for sending heavy-weight satellites in the orbit while the optical communication technology transmits data, using light, from satellite to the earth station.

Kiran Kumar, who is also the secretary of the Department of Space, said ISRO is also working with international agencies for a collaborative work and share resources.

He cited the example of cooperation of ISRO and NASA for the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite that can help in providing crucial information on the biomass estimation and agriculture production estimation.

The NISAR will also help in studying earth surface deformation, something that can provide valuable inputs for future earthquake precursors.

(With Agency inputs)

