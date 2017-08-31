Eighth navigation satellite IRNSS-1H launch unsuccessful, confirms ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was unsuccessful in launching its eighth navigation satellite – the IRNSS-1H on Thursday, confirmed ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar while addressing the media at a press conference after the launch.

PSLV-C39 launch vehicle placed IRNSS-1H into orbit, but the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate to release the satellite. A detailed analysis has to be conducted and see what exactly happened, Kumar said.

The 1.4-tonne satellite was launched aboard the PSLV-C39 rocket from the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) spaceport at Sriharikota off the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh, about 80 km northeast of Chennai at 7:00 pm.

#WATCH: ISRO launches navigation satellite IRNSS-1H carried by PSLV from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/KlfmbyDIMZ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

This satellite was supposed to serve as a replacement to the IRNSS-1A, all three of whose atomic clocks have failed.

Now at par with and giving tough competition to its global counterparts, ISRO has a lot in its kitty to contribute to space research.

Check out the latest updates below: