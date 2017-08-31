Eighth navigation satellite IRNSS-1H launch unsuccessful, confirms ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar
This satellite will serve as a replacement to the IRNSS-1A, all three of whose atomic clocks have failed.
New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was unsuccessful in launching its eighth navigation satellite – the IRNSS-1H on Thursday, confirmed ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar while addressing the media at a press conference after the launch.
PSLV-C39 launch vehicle placed IRNSS-1H into orbit, but the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate to release the satellite. A detailed analysis has to be conducted and see what exactly happened, Kumar said.
The 1.4-tonne satellite was launched aboard the PSLV-C39 rocket from the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) spaceport at Sriharikota off the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh, about 80 km northeast of Chennai at 7:00 pm.
#WATCH: ISRO launches navigation satellite IRNSS-1H carried by PSLV from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/KlfmbyDIMZ
— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
Now at par with and giving tough competition to its global counterparts, ISRO has a lot in its kitty to contribute to space research.
Check out the latest updates below:
- ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar says navigation satellite IRNSS-1H mission from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota was unsuccessful.
- PS4 engine ignition active.
- Vehicle in coasting phase.
- Second-stage separation confirmed, third-stage separation ignited.
- Second-stage performance declared normal.
- First-stage of rocket separation declared successful.
- Lift-off performance declared normal.
- And it's lift-off! IRNSS-1H successfully flagged off for destined orbit aboard the PSLV-C39 rocket.
- 10-minute countdown begins. Vehicle parameters getting checked.
- Mission director gives clearance for IRNSS-1H launch.
- PSLV vehicle director and spacecraft director authorize next phase of activity.
- 15-minute countdown begins.
- Countdown in progress - 30 minutes to go.
- The 29-hour countdown of the launch began on Wednesday, August 30, at 2:00 pm.
- According to ISRO officials, the total cost of all the seven satellites was Rs 1,420 crore.
- The first navigation satellite in the IRNSS constellation – the IRNSS-1A – was launched in 2013.
- The system that offers services like terrestrial and marine navigation, disaster management, vehicle tracking and fleet management, navigation aide for hikers and travellers, visual and voice navigation for drivers, was named 'NavIC' (Navigation with Indian Constellation) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is an independent regional system developed by India on par with the US-based GPS, Glonass of Russia, and Galileo developed by Europe.