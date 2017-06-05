ISRO's fat boy GSLV-Mk III rocket dubbed 'Bahubali'

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its heaviest cryogenic rocket until date, the GSLV-Mk III, from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Monday.

India's heaviest rocket, the GSLV-Mk III was nicknamed the 'fat boy' by the Indian space scientists but the Telugu media has nicknamed it 'Bahubali'.

While the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mk II was called "naughty boy" due to its unpredictability, the lightweight Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is called the workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

But ISRO's new and heaviest rocket GSLV-Mark III has earned two nicknames 'fat boy' and 'Bahubali'.

While the hero in the massively successful film lifts a heavy Lingam, the ISRO rocket carried the heaviest satellite - GSAT-19 weighing 3,136 kg - to be carried by an Indian rocket.

(With IANS inputs)