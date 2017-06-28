close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ISRO's GSAT-17 communication satellite set to take off from French Guiana tomorrow

As per ISRO, the GSAT-17 is scheduled to lift off at 2:29 hrs IST on June 29, 2017, onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 10:18
ISRO&#039;s GSAT-17 communication satellite set to take off from French Guiana tomorrow

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its GSAT-17 communication satellite from French Guiana on Thursday, the third launch in less than a month.

As per ISRO, the GSAT-17 is scheduled to lift off at 2:29 hrs IST on June 29, 2017, onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana.

GSAT-17 satellite configured around I-3K extended bus with a lift-off mass of about 3,477 kg.

India's 6th 'eye in the sky', ISRO's Cartosat -2 series satellite, sends first images back to Earth
MUST READ
India's 6th 'eye in the sky', ISRO's Cartosat -2 series satellite, sends first images back to Earth

The satellite carries payloads in normal C-band, extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services. It also carries equipment for metereological data relay and satellite based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites.

Earlier this month on June 5, ISRO had launched its advanced communication satellite GSAT-19, weighing 3,136 kg, using its most powerful and heaviest geostationary rocket 'GSLV Mk III-D1' from Sriharikota.

Last week, the Indian space agency launched another bunch of satellites, including the country's sixth eye in the sky - Cartosat -2 series remote sensing satellite – along with 30 nano satellites onboard PSLV-C38.

The June 23's mission was the second highest number of satellites to be launched by the ISRO using a single rocket.

On February 15, 2017, ISRO added another cap to its already flooding feather after it launched a record 104 satellites in a single flight. The PSLV-C37 successfully carried and deployed all satellites, including the primary payload Cartosat-2D, in sun-synchronous orbits.

TAGS

Indian Space Research OrganisationISROGSAT-17 communication satelliteGSAT-17French GuianaGuiana Space Centre in KourouAriane-5 launch vehicleGSAT-19

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Jharkhand

Jharkhand ministers taking management lessons at IIM-A

Haryana

Haryana govt magazine praises veil, sparks row

Delhi

Cloudy sky, rain in Delhi on Wednesday

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Satna civic body chief held for taking brib...

Wow! PM Narendra Modi got THIS gift from his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte
India

Wow! PM Narendra Modi got THIS gift from his Dutch counterp...

Indrani Mukerjea who alleged sexual assault by Bycula Jail officials to be produced in CBI court
Maharashtra

Indrani Mukerjea who alleged sexual assault by Bycula Jail...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video