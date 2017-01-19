ISRO's mega satellite launch next month no big deal, says eminent scientist G Madhavan Nair

New Delhi: India's mega satellite launch which is set for next month is not a big deal, believes eminent space scientist G Madhavan Nair.

"Multiple launches we have proven (our capability) years back. So, there is nothing new in that. Within the 1500 kg capacity, you can carry as many satellites as possible," the former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation told PTI, when asked about the coming PSLV mission.

"Today, many of the student projects have come to micro and nano satellites weighing even a fraction of a kilogram. So, it (next month's PSLV mission with 103 satellites on board) cannot be talked about as a big milestone," he said.

During Nair's six-year tenure as Chairman, ISRO and Secretary in the Department of Space, 25 successful missions were accomplished, according to information on ISRO website.

"But at the same time, in last five years, what are the new programmes that ISRO has launched? it's zero," Nair said.

Pointing out that India today is reaping the benefits of what it had invested in the space field in the past, he said, "It's like a big flywheel, it's running down. If you don't give occasional kick, the so-called technology advantage and leadership ISRO has enjoyed, will slowly come down. It will also become like any other routine department."

On what ISRO needs to do, he said the human spaceflight project should be revived and given a kickstart.

(With PTI inputs)