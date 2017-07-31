ISS astronaut Jack Fischer takes us on an enrapturing space station ride from San Diego to Denver! - Watch video

New Delhi: From the hot, parched deserts of Africa and the high and magnificent peaks of France and Swiss Alps to gorgeous night and day views of various cities across the globe, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have taken it upon themselves to take us on our personal ISS ride through breathtaking photographs.

Their vantage point in the cupola has now become our favourite place too, since we know where all the beautiful views come from.

The images beamed back from high above are truly a sight for sore eyes and astronaut Jack Fischer it seems, just can't get enough of the grandeur of the views.

The space first-timer has been treating his followers on a regular basis with some of the most breathtaking photographs, ever since he joined the ISS crew in April 2017.

His excitement is pretty much credible as much as it is palpable to be cruising 250 kilometres above the Earth and that comes forth through the lens of his camera.

In his latest post on Twitter, Fischer has posted a stunning space view video of the ISS' journey from San Diego to Denver at night.

He wrote: “San Diego to Denver…at night…from space. It always amazes me how fast we’re cruisin’ around the planet, but I sure love the view!”

Needless to say, the view is awe-inspiring and we can only imagine how it might look in person.

Check out the video below: