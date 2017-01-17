ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet gets his eye pressure measured 'all in the name of science'!
New Delhi: It's not all fun and games and photography aboard the International Space Station (ISS), if that's what you thought.
Every astronaut assigned to an expedition has to contribute to the experiments and science investigations that aim at the development of technology and discovery of new insights about the Earth and the solar system as a whole.
French astronaut and space first-timer Thomas Pesquet is one of the astronauts currently aboard the ISS and seems to be having lots of fun in space, which is quite clear from the images he posts on nearly a daily basis.
Performing the first spacewalk of his career, Pesquet can be seen in celebratory mode in many photographs he shared post the event as well.
But, work is of key importance and the astronaut is aware of that, but do you know about the things they have to keep in mind during their time in space?
Many have an idea, but we don't seem to express the appreciation these astronauts are deserving of very often.
With the latest photograph Thomas Pesquet just shared, just goes to show the energy they put into their work to help the world develop.
In the image, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson can be seen measuring Pesquet's eye pressure for ISS research. He wrote: “All in the name of science.. @iss_research demands @astropeggy measure the pressure of my eyes https://flic.kr/p/R1jEbM #Proxima”.
Take a look!
All in the name of science.. @iss_research demands @astropeggy measure the pressure of my eyes https://t.co/ez7XmsVbSZ #Proxima pic.twitter.com/wY6UeS1xOQ
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 16, 2017
