ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet is missing the outdoors and skiing! - His pics say it all
New Delhi: We have been showered with envy-inducing photographs of how places around the world look like from a distance of 250 kilometres above the Earth.
Yes, we're talking about the stunning views of our home planet from the International Space Station (ISS), that we get to see courtesy French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
This is his first time in space and going by the regularity with which he posts the images, we bet he's having the time of his life and enjoying the beautiful sights.
However, his latest posts tell a different story. Pesquet's most recent posts speak of how he's missing the outdoors, the activities, most particularly, skiing.
He shared two different images of the French Alps, he seems to be reminiscing about the outdoors. The first image is of the Lac du Mont Cenis in the Savoy region. For this, he wrote: “I miss skiing a lot, but at least I can enjoy the view of the mountains… from above! This is Lac du Mont Cenis in the Savoy region. #Alps”
For the second photograph, he wrote: “Flying over the #Alps as a pilot they seemed quite high. Now it’s like looking at a map that scrolls pretty fast. I miss snow and outdoors.”
Well, all we can say is that these places are definitely going on our bucket lists.
Take a look!
I miss skiing a lot, but at least I can enjoy the view of the mountains… from above! This is Lac du Mont Cenis in the Savoy region. #Alps pic.twitter.com/Eajq6RKB7B
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 29, 2017
Flying over the #Alps as a pilot they seemed quite high. Now it’s like looking at a map that scrolls pretty fast. I miss snow and outdoors pic.twitter.com/WzXfTL0jV4
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 29, 2017
