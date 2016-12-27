close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares awe-inspiring pics of an 'airbrushed' desert and a cloudy Mount Kilimanjaro!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 00:18
ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares awe-inspiring pics of an &#039;airbrushed&#039; desert and a cloudy Mount Kilimanjaro!
Image courtesy: @Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: If there's even a small possibility of feeling any more envious of the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) than we already do, then you can say we've crossed the limits.

The images captured by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently a happy resident of the ISS as a part of Expedition 50, are so breathtaking that we keep returning to his Twitter profile to look at them repeatedly.

The space first-timer has been uploading gorgeous photographs on almost a daily basis for the world to see.

The latest images to find a place among those beauties are of a desert and Mount Kilimanjaro. The pictures make us believe that they are stunning oil paintings.

The desert and Mount Kilimanjaro pics have garnered a huge amount of retweets and likes.

Check them both out below!

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 00:18

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.