ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares awe-inspiring pics of an 'airbrushed' desert and a cloudy Mount Kilimanjaro!
New Delhi: If there's even a small possibility of feeling any more envious of the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) than we already do, then you can say we've crossed the limits.
The images captured by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently a happy resident of the ISS as a part of Expedition 50, are so breathtaking that we keep returning to his Twitter profile to look at them repeatedly.
The space first-timer has been uploading gorgeous photographs on almost a daily basis for the world to see.
The latest images to find a place among those beauties are of a desert and Mount Kilimanjaro. The pictures make us believe that they are stunning oil paintings.
The desert and Mount Kilimanjaro pics have garnered a huge amount of retweets and likes.
Check them both out below!
Mount #Kilimanjaro, the highest summit in Africa, was wearing a scarf of clouds this morning #Proxima https://t.co/q6XSZyY9Ph pic.twitter.com/y3lDMPDAKP
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 26, 2016
More desert art: it looks like somebody’s been playing with a paintbrush https://t.co/csNtQOQqrc #Proxima pic.twitter.com/RaIzA6HxtV
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 26, 2016
