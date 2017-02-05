ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet spots his first aurora in space; shares enchanting image!

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is currently a happy resident of the International Space Station (ISS).

Ever since he, along with his Expedition 51 crew, was launched into space in November 2016, Pesquet has been enjoying his stint as a flight engineer for the ISS.

His excitement is pretty much credible as much as it is palpable to be gliding 250 kilometres above the Earth and that comes forth through the lens of his camera.

Pesquet has been giving us some of the most amazing views, which are – quite literally – out of this world!

However, just when we thought that the space first-timer had probably seen it all, he proved us wrong, because in all these days he had spent in space, he still hadn't come across an aurora. Well, looks like his wish came true and he did share his happiness and the moment with his followers!

He wrote: “After 2 months in space, I saw my first aurora! Magical green lights in the distance. Always something to look forward to on @Space_Station.”

Check out his post below:

After 2 months in space, I saw my first aurora! Magical green lights in the distance. Always something to look forward to on @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/oQW3zooBCs — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 4, 2017

Astronauts who have been a part of the ISS crew in the past, have all shared similar stunning images of auroras seen from the orbiting laboratory, forming a shield-like cover on the Earth. This may be Pesquet's first aurora, but definitely not the last.