ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet spots lit-up view of Ukraine's Kiev while gliding north!

New Delhi: Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been following in the footsteps of his fellow astronauts Jeff Williams, Scott Kelly, Kate Rubins and Tim Peake by posting spectacular photographs of the Earth as seen from space.

Recently, he has shared a breathtaking view of Ukraine's Kiev while the space station was gliding towards north and captioned it as,'The city of Kiev, Ukraine. Seen a little bit from the side as we were passing further north'.

Check out his tweet: