ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet wished India a 'Happy Republic Day' with this enrapturing image from space!

New Delhi: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have showered us with stunning photographs taken from their vantage point in the space station's cupola.

From the hot, parched deserts of Africa and the high and magnificent peaks of France and Swiss Alps to gorgeous night and day views of various cities across the globe, we have seen it all and still can't get enough.

Not only that, the astronauts also ensure that they share images of something special related to every country-specific festival or event.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who seems like he's enjoying his first stint aboard the orbiting laboratory to the hilt, did just that.

January 26, 2017 was celebrated as India's 68th Republic Day and Pesquet shared a captivating photograph to mark the special day.

The image shows the Brahmaputra River in all its glory with the sun glinting off its surface.

Needless to say, the image is beautiful. Pesquet wrote: “The sun reflecting on the Brahmaputra River in #India. Today is India's #RepublicDay.”

Check out his full post below!