﻿

ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet's lens captures the beauty of lit-up cities and a reclusive moon!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 16:16
Image courtesy: @Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet totally needs to take up photography as a side business. The photographs adorning his Twitter feed are all no less than stunning and we can't wait for more!

Yesterday, he posted two of the most breathtaking images taken from his vantage point in the ISS's cupola.

Both images were captured during the night time, which enhances them more and gives them more appeal.

While one image was of the night scenes looking down at brightly lit cities of Torino, Milano and Lyon, the other was of the moon, being its reclusive self and trying to hide behind the space station's solar arrays.

Both images paint a lovely picture and we can't help but crave for more views like these!

Have a look!

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 16:16

