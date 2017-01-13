ISS astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet begin second spacewalk of 2017! - Watch it LIVE

New Delhi: It's time! Almost every consecutive expedition launch by NASA has a spacewalk schedule guaranteed.

After NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson completed the first phase of the first spacewalk of the new year, it's time for the second phase of the space event.

Phase two has begun, being carried out by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA's Thomas Pesquet.

Working on the right side truss of the space station, the crew members will install adapter plates and hook up electrical connections for six new lithium-ion batteries that were delivered to the station in December, NASA said.

This is the 197th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance. Kimbrough has been designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1), and can be seen wearing the suit bearing red stripes for Thursday's spacewalk as well, the fourth of his career.

This is Pesquet's debut spacewalk and he is the extravehicular crew member 2, wearing a suit with no stripes.

