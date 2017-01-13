close
ISS astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet mark spacewalk completion with an orbital high-five!

Thomas Pesquet and Shane Kimbrough performing a spacewalk on January 13.

New Delhi: Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet successfully completed their 6-hour stint outside the space station on January 13.

Kimbrough of Expedition 50 and Pesquet of Expedition 51 were required to work on the right side truss of the space station, to install adapter plates and hook up electrical connections for six new lithium-ion batteries that were delivered to the station in December.

Since this was Thomas Pesquet's first ever spacewalk, both astronauts celebrated the success in a fun way – by cheering each other with a high-five!

NASA shared an image of the two astronauts inside the space station immediately after finishing their task we suppose, since they were still in their spacesuits, giving each other a high-five.

This was the 197th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance.

Check out NASA's post below:

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 23:54

