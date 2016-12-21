ISS astronauts share their plans for Christmas celebrations in space!

New Delhi: Christmas is almost here and the festivities can literally be felt in the air and all around. People the world over are busy preparing and enjoying the holiday season to the hilt.

While this is the scenario on Earth, we were wondering how the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will be celebrating Christmas. Will they also be indulging in secret santa games, gift sharing and feasts?

Because all of us are so invested in the ISS activities, thanks to the astronauts for spoiling us silly with amazing photographs and informative experiments, we also can't help but thank them for their tireless efforts because of which we get to know so much about the planet we inhabit.

Looks like NASA used telepathy to listen in to our thoughts and shared a video from the ISS showing astronauts Peggy Whitson, Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet, who's donned a Santa hat, talking about their Christmas festivities aboard the orbiting laboratory. Beginning with sending out wishes for their family and friends, they go on to show the yummy food menu they'll be gorging on for Christmas, which includes, turkey, gingerbread, cider, mashed potatoes and more!

Check out the video below!

(Video courtesy: NASA Johnson)