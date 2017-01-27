close
Japanese resupply ship 'HTV-6' all set to depart space station today – How to watch LIVE

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:13
Image credits: NASA

New Delhi: An unpiloted Japanese cargo spacecraft is all set to depart the International Space Station (ISS) Friday, January 27.

NASA says Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA’s) H-II Transport Vehicle-6 (HTV-6) is packed and ready for its release from the space station.

The Japanese HTV-6 resupply ship arrived at the space station on December 13, 2016, to deliver more than 4.5 tons of supplies and experiments to the six-person crew.

Ground controllers will use the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm to unberth the HTV-6 several hours before its release.

European astronaut and space station Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet will command the Canadarm2 to release the HTV-6, loaded with station trash, at 10:30 a.m. EST. Afterward, it will enter Earth’s atmosphere for a fiery disposal over the Pacific Ocean.

You can watch the release and departure activities live beginning at 10 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency's website.

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:13

