Japanese space drone sends first images and videos from International Space Station! Watch

New Delhi: The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has shared the first images and videos taken by the JEM Internal Ball Camera called Int-Ball in the International Space Staion (ISS).

According to a report in BBC, the Internal Ball Camera drone was sent to take pictures and videos of the work of the astronauts aboard the space station.

The device can float in a zero-gravity environment and is remotely controlled from the JAXA Tsukuba Space Center in Tsukuba, Japan.

Int-Ball was delivered to Japanese Experiment Module 'Kibo' on the space station by the US Dragon spacecraft launched on June 4, 2017.

As per JAXA, the recorded images and videos can be checked in real time by flight controllers and researchers on the ground, and then be fed back to the onboard crew. It aims to realize "zero" photographing time by the onboard crew in the end.

Int-Bal is the first camera space drone that can record video while moving in space under remote control from the ground.

Check out the first picture and videos send by space drone from ISS:

Image Credit: JAXA/NASA

Video Credit: JAXA/YouTube