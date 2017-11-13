हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jupiter and Venus give sky-gazers a treat as they meet – See pics

They were visible to the naked eye across the UK and countries in the mid-northern latitudes, including parts of the US.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 16:20 PM IST
Comments |
Jupiter and Venus give sky-gazers a treat as they meet – See pics
Image courtesy: @luxidecker/Twitter

New Delhi: Every year, there are numerous celestial events to look forward to and 2017 was brimming with them.

The latest celestial spectacle presented itself to sky-gazers and space enthusiasts in the wee hours of Monday morning, when right before sunrise, Venus and Jupiter made an appearance in the clear skies.

Both the planets appeared in conjunction in the south-east, giving an impression of a single bright star.

They were visible to the naked eye across the UK and countries in the mid-northern latitudes, including parts of the US.

According to a report in BBC, the best viewing time in the UK was 40 minutes before sunrise, but the planets began appearing before dawn.

While many saw the planets with the naked eye, those with telescopes were also able to see Jupiter's four Galilean moons.

Of course, many kept their camera's handy and took to Twitter to share their view of the event. Take a look!

Observers have had an uninterrupted view to the South East as the planets have been very low in the sky. Those on high ground have had the best chance of seeing the conjunction, BBC reported.

Tags:
VenusJupiterVenus Jupiter conjunctionSpace eventsCelestial eventsSpace news
Next
Story

France: Bronze statue of world's first space cat to be erected

Trending