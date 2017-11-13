Jupiter and Venus give sky-gazers a treat as they meet – See pics

New Delhi: Every year, there are numerous celestial events to look forward to and 2017 was brimming with them.

The latest celestial spectacle presented itself to sky-gazers and space enthusiasts in the wee hours of Monday morning, when right before sunrise, Venus and Jupiter made an appearance in the clear skies.

Both the planets appeared in conjunction in the south-east, giving an impression of a single bright star.

They were visible to the naked eye across the UK and countries in the mid-northern latitudes, including parts of the US.

According to a report in BBC, the best viewing time in the UK was 40 minutes before sunrise, but the planets began appearing before dawn.

While many saw the planets with the naked eye, those with telescopes were also able to see Jupiter's four Galilean moons.

Of course, many kept their camera's handy and took to Twitter to share their view of the event. Take a look!

Jupiter and Venus in conjunction, taken from Birmingham this morning #Astrophotography #Birmingham pic.twitter.com/01Zix8OT5y — Tim Cornbill (@timcornbill) November 13, 2017

Venus and Jupiter aligned. 06:01 GMT. pic.twitter.com/p6MKd7xwax — Liza Chami (@LizaChami) November 13, 2017

thats Jupiter and Venus btw how rare and beautiful it truly is that we exist pic.twitter.com/Hsbuhk8qRk — morningstar (@luxidecker) November 13, 2017

Is this Jupiter and Venus anyone? pic.twitter.com/0aY9CVxEPb — Rich (@ChaoticGloom) November 13, 2017

The planets are coming into alignment! Jupiter and Venus this morning just before dawn. pic.twitter.com/ct7OKx58eX — Peter G Knight (@petergknight) November 13, 2017

Observers have had an uninterrupted view to the South East as the planets have been very low in the sky. Those on high ground have had the best chance of seeing the conjunction, BBC reported.