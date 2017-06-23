Jupiter gives a brilliant full view of its bands of clouds to Juno in enhanced colour! - See pic

New Delhi: Being the largest planet of the solar system, Jupiter has caught the fancy of scientists and astronomers compelling them to study the gas giant better by delving into its interiors.

The Juno spacecraft was therefore developed to help scientists in this endeavour. Juno's entry into Jupiter's orbit in July 2016, prepared the ground for amazing revelations and information to be disclosed and the spacecraft has been highly successful in providing all that and more.

Juno's trusted imager JunoCam has been largely influential in manipulating scientists' perception regarding many findings thereafter.

Space enthusiasts are showered with visual treats from time to time, while also offering splendid insights into the dynamics of the solar system's largest planet.

Now, taking advantage of the data provided by JunoCam, citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran have managed to create a stunning enhanced-color image of Jupiter’s bands of light and dark clouds.

According to NASA, three of the white oval storms known as the “String of Pearls” are visible near the top of the image. Each of the alternating light and dark atmospheric bands in this image is wider than Earth, and each rages around Jupiter at hundreds of miles (kilometers) per hour. The lighter areas are regions where gas is rising, and the darker bands are regions where gas is sinking.

Juno acquired the image on May 19, 2017, at 11:30 am PST (2:30 pm EST) from an altitude of about 20,800 miles (33,400 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops.