Mannequin Challenge video craze reaches International Space Station!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:02
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: The global viral video craze has reached the space station.

The six-member crew of Expedition 50, who are aboard the International Station (ISS) took the mannequin challenge to new heights.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquest has shared the video with his social media followers and space enthuaist, captioned,''We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima''.

Check out his tweet:

The mannequin challenge is a viral video craze featuring people imitating mannequins and freezing for the camera usually with music playing in the background.

 

