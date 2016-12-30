Mannequin Challenge video craze reaches International Space Station!

New Delhi: The global viral video craze has reached the space station.

The six-member crew of Expedition 50, who are aboard the International Station (ISS) took the mannequin challenge to new heights.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquest has shared the video with his social media followers and space enthuaist, captioned,''We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima''.

Check out his tweet:

We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

The mannequin challenge is a viral video craze featuring people imitating mannequins and freezing for the camera usually with music playing in the background.