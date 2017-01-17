Meet the ISS crew and grow plants in zero gravity through NASA's new gaming app!
Washington: American space agency NASA is a renowned pioneer and an established name in the field of space and aerospace.
With its numerous missions to outer space and ongoing work for deep space explorations, NASA has made some amazing discoveries about the planets, their evolution and the solar system as a whole.
The space agency is also known for its initiative and work towards growing plants in a zero gravity environment, which is considered necessary for providing food during long duration flights such as to Mars, as well as in habitation pods on other planets.
ISS researchers have already had some success, such as growing red romaine lettuce and the flower Zinnia.
Now, NASA has come up with a gaming app that allows you to virtually float around the International Space Station (ISS), meet the crew and even grow plants using your smartphone!
The game is called "Space Science Investigations: Plant Growth," wherein players have to first learn how to navigate in the ISS's micro-gravity environment, or "zero-g."
This includes getting to do flips and 'fly' around the space station.
Users can then strike up a conversation with the astronaut and ISS crew member Naomi, who explains to the game's leading mission: experimental plant growth.
Players gain an understanding of the issues that micro gravity presents for growing plants, such as how they can be watered without gravity, 'Slash Gear' reported.
(With PTI inputs)
