Mesmerising unseen footage of Earth captured by Jeff Williams tells us that he's equally in awe of its beauty!

New Delhi: Looking at images of the Earth taken from space will never get old. Thanks to all the astronauts – previous and present – aboard the International Space Station (ISS), we get to see our home planet in all its glory almost on a daily basis.

With each photograph, our greed for more piques, because we just can't seem to have enough of the grand views the astronauts have on offer.

Then again, we can't even help those bouts of envy we get when we think of them reveling in that view every single day. Imagine waking up to a magical skyline and the sight of a gorgeous planet everyday!

Every astronaut who has been a part of the ISS, we're sure, has a different story, a different feeling when they saw the Earth for the first time and how their perspective changed and evolved when they saw our home planet in a different light every day.

One such astronaut who has come forward with his view on this is Jeff Williams. Williams has been a part of Expedition 13, Expedition 21/22 and Expedition 47/48 and currently holds the American record for most days spent in space. Therefore, it's safe to say that there's no one better to tell us what it's like to be in space with the Earth right next to you.

His last stint on the ISS took place from July 2016 – September 2016 and he shared some of the most breathtaking images and videos.

Now, in a video shared by NASA, Jeff Williams speaks about his most recent trip 'around the globe' while on the ISS. The video also shows a myriad of unseen photographs and videos of the Earth captured by the 58-year-old astronaut.

According to NASA, Jeff Williams used an Ultra High Definition video camera that he pointed at the planet 250 miles below and this video called “Jeff's Earth” is all about how our home looked from his eyes.

Check it out below!

(Video courtesy: NASA Johnson)