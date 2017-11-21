Meteor or alien spaceship? ISS footage showing mysterious fireball sparks debate - Watch

New Delhi: Images and videos from Earth's orbit are a regularity, courtesy the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

While space enthusiasts look forward to them for the awe-inspiring views they offer, alien and UFO hunters scour them from top to bottom in search of extraterrestrial evidence.

Many ISS videos have come under UFO hunters' scanner claiming to contain evidence of alien existence, only to be refuted by NASA.

Now, another footage captured by ISS astronaut Paolo Nespoli has caught their keen eye. The footage was brought to the fore by a YouTube channel called 'Secureteam10' featuring a bright fireball flying near the orbiting laboratory.

The narrator of this video claims that this fireball is actually an alien ship.

While many experts have rubbished the claims saying that the 'alien ship' is nothing but a meteor travelling through space, conspiracy theorists are not buying it.

They claim that a meteor will not travel at such a slow speed and also believe that the fireball is not a celestial object but an alien UFO, which came to visit the ISS.

According to the IB Times, while astronauts are saying that the glowing fireball is either space debris or a speeding meteor, Tyler Glockner, who runs 'Secureteam10', is not ready to believe these claims and says 'the tail', which is the most noted characteristic of the meteor, is missing.

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: secureteam10)

In November 2015, the ISS live camera cut off mid-stream after the footage from NASA's live camera feed zoomed in on a mysterious glowing orb before suddenly cutting out without warning.

UFO hunters were confident that the ISS had intercepted a UFO, however, NASA was quick in denying the statement, citing a technical error.

There have been many previous instances and many after that as well, involving mysterious objects being spotted near ISS during spacewalks and live streams, the presence of which have had no explanation.