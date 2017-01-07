close
Missed the first spacewalk of 2017? Here's video for you to watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 00:21
Image credit: NASA/YouTube

New Delhi: Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson of NASA have completed the first of two power upgrade spacewalks on January 6, 2017. 

During the six-hour-and-thirty-two-minute spacewalk, the two NASA astronauts successfully installed three new adapter plates and hooked up electrical connections for three of the six new lithium-ion batteries on the International Space Station, says NASA.

NASA Television provided live coverage of the spacewalk. And just in case you missed it, here's a video of the two astronauts performing their tasks outside the station:

Video credit: NASA

First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 21:51

