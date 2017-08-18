close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mission successful! Seventh spacewalk of 2017 comes to an end after seven hours, 34 minutes

The spacewalkers left the station's Pirs airlock at approximately 10:45 a.m EDT to deploy several nanosatellites, collect research samples, perform structural maintenance and to install handrails and struts to facilitate future excursions.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:13
Mission successful! Seventh spacewalk of 2017 comes to an end after seven hours, 34 minutes
Image courtesy: NASA

New Delhi: Led by Expedition 52 cosmonauts Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy, the seven hour and 34 minute spacewalk on August 17 came to an end, after they re-entered the airlock at 6:10 pm EDT.

The two spacewalkers exited the Pirs Docking Compartment Station at 10:36 am EDT and successfully deployed five nanosatellites manually from a ladder outside the airlock, collected research samples, performed structural maintenance and installed handrails and struts to facilitate future excursions.

According to NASA, one of the satellites, with casings made using 3-D printing technology, will test the effect of the low-Earth-orbit environment on the composition of 3-D printed materials.

Another satellite contains recorded greetings to the people of Earth in 11 languages.

A third satellite commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Sputnik 1 launch and the 160th anniversary of the birth of Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky.

They also collected residue samples from various locations outside the Russian segment of the station.

This was Fyodor Yurchikhin's ninth spacewalk and Sergey Ryazanskiy's fourth.

TAGS

NASAspacewalkInternational Space StationISSNanosatellitesFyodor YurchikhinSergey RyazanskiyRussian cosmonautsRoscosmosSpace news

From Zee News

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`
WorldAsia

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`

Money laundering: Nawaz Sharif, sons to appear before Pakistan&#039;s anti-graft body today
WorldAsia

Money laundering: Nawaz Sharif, sons to appear before Pakis...

BJP&#039;s roadmap to 2019 elections: Amit Shah sets 360+ seat target for members
India

BJP's roadmap to 2019 elections: Amit Shah sets 360+ s...

Indian Army to get six Apache AH-64E helicopters – Know about world’s most advanced combat chopper
India

Indian Army to get six Apache AH-64E helicopters – Know abo...

US, South Korea joint military exercise could send Korea tensions soaring again
WorldAsia

US, South Korea joint military exercise could send Korea te...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video