Mongolia all set to send first sattelite to space

The satellite will accompany the "SpaceX Falcon 9" rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida through a project supported by UNESCO and Japan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 11:29
Mongolia all set to send first sattelite to space
Representational image

New Delhi: Mongolia's first satellite, which has been named after its endangered gobi bear Mazaalai, will be sent off to space on June 4.

The satellite will accompany the "SpaceX Falcon 9" rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida through a project supported by UNESCO and Japan, Xinhua reported.

The Joint Global Multi-Nation Birds Satellite is a cross-border interdisciplinary satellite project for non-space-faring nations, aimed at supporting developing countries to build and launch their first satellite.

During this two-year project, 15 students from participating countries including Mongolia, Ghana, Japan, Bangladesh and Nigeria shall design, develop and operate five units of identical 1U CubeStats, a type of miniaturised satellite for space research.

Mongolia can contact the satellite being sent off 400km away from the earth 5-6 times a day.

Having a satellite brings many advantages, such as the ability to conduct independent space studies, capture the geographic picture of a country, develop more accurate maps, and better prevent natural disasters, the Deputy Prime Minister and head of emergency affairs of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said.

The team members shared their plan to launch the second satellite in 2019. Although the Mazaalai satellite was supposed to be sent to space on June 2, the flight was postponed due to rain.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Satellitesatellite launchSpace newsMongoliaMongolia's first satelliteSpace

