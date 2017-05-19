Mysterious 'cold spot' an evidence of a parallel universe? Scientists say, yes!

New Delhi: The concept of a parallel universe has been portrayed in numerous sci-fi movies and novels as a system coexisting with and having certain similiarities to the known world but different from it in some fundamental way. It has also been a huge subject of debate among the science fraternity.

The universe we all are a part of is an enigma that has scientists across the globe seeking answers to its birth and evolution for the longest time.

However, in November 2016, a new theory proposed by a team of scientists suggested that our universe could be one among many that may or may not be identical to ours.

Now, scientists say that a mysterious 'cold spot' in space, that was discovered in 2015, could be a potential evidence to a parallel universe.

The chilly area measuring 1.8 billion light-years across, is missing 10,000 galaxies and may have been created when another universe banged into ours, it’s claimed.

According to a report in the Independent UK, scientists have long been looking for an explanation for the strange, dark area in the cosmic microwave background – the radiation leftover from the big bang. A range of different explanations have been proposed, but the main one isn't likely to make sense and it could actually be a parallel universe.

More specifically, the area could be the consequence of a collision between two different universes. It might be the first ever evidence of the theory of the multiverse – that there are billions of other universes, some of them just like our own, lurking outside the one that we can see.

Until now, scientists were of the belief that the 'cold spot' might have been the result of a literal trick of light caused by shifting wavelengths of a ‘supervoid’ which telescopes mistook for coldness.

But a new work looking in more detail than ever before at the cold spot finds that it can't be the result of such a void, under the standard model of cosmology and the universe. It's still possible that something strange is going on with physics – but it's also possible that the spot is the result of a crash between two universes, the Independent UK reported.

Researchers now hope to conduct further examination of the CMB to find out whether the theory of parallel universes bears up.