NASA astronaut Jack Fischer looks forward to his ISS sojourn; says toilet-use biggest challenge! (Pic inside)

New Delhi: Early last week, astronauts who were a part of Expedition 50 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) made their descent to Earth, to make way for the launch of the next ISS expedition crew.

American astronaut Jack Fischer is a part of the Expedition 52 crew that will take off for the ISS on April 20.

This being his first trip to space, he was subjected to an interview and was asked to reveal what he feels would be his biggest challenge on the space station. His answer was quite amusing, albeit something no one would have expected, however, we're sure it has been on many people's minds.

He said, “I have to be honest. Using the toilet. It’s all about suction, it’s really difficult, and I’m a bit terrified. Unlike most things, you just can’t train for that on the ground – so I approach my space-toilet activities with respect, preparation, and a healthy dose of sheer terror.”

The ISS is a place that is exceedingly alluring for space aficionados across the world. Although we are aware of the interiors to a certain extent, we have never really seen what the orbiting laboratory's toilet really looks like and known how it functions in space.

Well, NASA has revealed the photograph and it looks absolutely nothing like what could be expected. No wonder Fischer is stressing out about it!

Have a look!

(Image courtesy: NASA)