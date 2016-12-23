NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough does a 'George Clooney'; ESA's Thomas Pesquet captures moment!

New Delhi: You've got to give it to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). They manage to find humour and fun in their work too and that is something that totally deserves appreciation.

Looks like NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is all set to perform his spacewalk soon and is currently in the preparation stage.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA), who is also presently a resident of the ISS, has been snooping around with his camera and caught Kimbrough in the act during his prep time!

The photograph Pesquet shared on his official Twitter page says it all! The image shows Shane Kimbrough wearing a VR-like gear and checking a device, which Pesquet seems to think is a perfect impersonation of actor George Clooney in the Science fiction film 'Gravity'.

The photograph seems to have been taken a while ago. He wrote: “Training for a spacewalk self-rescue with mini jet-packs? Use #VR! @astro_kimbrough doing his "#GeorgeClooney in Gravity" impersonation #TBT.”

Check out Pesquet's tweet below!