NASA astronauts begin the second of three spacewalks to repair ISS

New Delhi: After conducting a successful spacewalk on Thursday, October 5, Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and fellow-NASA astronaut Mark Van Hei have stepped out of the International Space Station (ISS), thus beginning the second of the three spacewalk series.

The astronauts will lubricate the newly replaced Canadarm2 end effector (during the October 5 spacewalk) and replace cameras on the left side of the station’s truss and the right side of the station’s US Destiny laboratory.

The spacewalk is once again being led by Bresnik, accompanied by Van Hei, who joined him in the first spacewalk as well.

Spacewalks are regular events in support of the ISS assembly and maintenance, that science and space enthusiasts look forward to with the initiation of every consecutive expedition launch.

NASA TV coverage of the spacewalks will began at 6:30 am EDT.

The third and final spacewalk of the series will take place on October 18 and have Flight Engineer Joe Acaba joining Randy Bresnik.

This is Randy Bresnik's fourth spacewalk and Mark Van Hei's second.