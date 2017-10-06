close
Essel Group 90 years
NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot arm repair successful

The two astronauts replaced one of two Latching End Effectors (LEE) on the station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 10:30
NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot arm repair successful
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei of NASA completed a 6 hour, 55 minute spacewalk.

The two astronauts replaced one of two Latching End Effectors (LEE) on the station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2.

They also accomplished a couple of get-ahead tasks, including removal of the multi-layer insulation from a spare direct current switching unit and also prepared a flex hose rotary coupler for future use.

This was the first of three spacewalks planned for October. Bresnik will lead the next two, as well. Vande Hei will join him again Oct. 10 with Flight Engineer Joe Acaba joining him Oct. 18.

The second and third spacewalks will be devoted to lubricating the newly installed end effector and replacing cameras on the left side of the station’s truss and the right side of the station’s U.S. Destiny laboratory.

TAGS

NASAInternational Space StationISSspacewalkRandy BresnikMark Van HeiSpace news

