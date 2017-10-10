NASA astronauts set to take the reins for the second of three spacewalks to repair ISS

New Delhi: After conducting a successful spacewalk on Thursday, October 5, Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and fellow-NASA astronaut Mark Van Hei are all set to embark on the second of the three spacewalk series today – Tuesday, October 10.

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will lubricate the newly replaced Canadarm2 end effector (during the October 5 spacewalk) and replace cameras on the left side of the station’s truss and the right side of the station’s US Destiny laboratory.

The spacewalk will once again be led by Bresnik, accompanied by Van Hei.

Spacewalks are regular events in support of the ISS assembly and maintenance, that science and space enthusiasts look forward to with the initiation of every consecutive expedition launch.

NASA TV coverage of the spacewalks will begin at 6:30 am EDT. While the spacewalk is scheduled to start at approximately 8:05 am, they may begin earlier if the crew is running ahead of schedule.

The third and final spacewalk of the series will take place on October 18 and have Flight Engineer Joe Acaba joining Randy Bresnik.

This will be Randy Bresnik's fourth spacewalk and Mark Van Hei's second.