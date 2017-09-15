NASA bids goodbye to Cassini: A 13-year journey comes to a close

New Delhi: NASA has finally bid adieu to the Cassini spacecraft after 13-long years of Saturn exploration.

The spacecraft self-destructed on Friday, 20 years after its launch in the year 1997.

NASA team behind the scenes were seen teary-eyed as the spacecraft was performing its final plunge.

Cassini spacecraft has never failed to deliver what was expected of it.

Cassini's aim of investigating Saturn was truly a fruitful one, owing to all the amazingly informative insights into the evolution and structure of the ringed planet.

The 20-year-old spacecraft had been investigating the ringed planet for 13 long years and NASA finally bid goodbye to it.

As it happened: