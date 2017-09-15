close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NASA bids goodbye to Cassini: A 13-year journey comes to a close

The 20-year-old spacecraft has been investigating the ringed planet for 13 long years and it's finally time for NASA to say goodbye.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 17:44
NASA bids goodbye to Cassini: A 13-year journey comes to a close

New Delhi: NASA has finally bid adieu to the Cassini spacecraft after 13-long years of Saturn exploration.

The spacecraft self-destructed on  Friday, 20 years after its launch in the year 1997.

NASA team behind the scenes were seen teary-eyed as the spacecraft was performing its final plunge.  

Cassini spacecraft has never failed to deliver what was expected of it.

Cassini's aim of investigating Saturn was truly a fruitful one, owing to all the amazingly informative insights into the evolution and structure of the ringed planet.

The 20-year-old spacecraft had been investigating the ringed planet for 13 long years and NASA finally bid goodbye to it.

 

Here's a glimpse of final Saturn images by Cassini
MUST READ
Here's a glimpse of final Saturn images by Cassini

As it happened:

  • Cassini self-destructs, end of mission confirmed. 
  • Atmospheric forces overwhelm the thrusters' capacity to maintain control of the spacecraft's orientation, and the high-gain antenna loses its lock on Earth. Cassini loses signal.
  • Cassini's thrusters are at 100 percent of capacity. 
  • Cassini enters Saturn atmosphere.
  • 2-minute countdown begins.
  • Mission engineers struggle to control Cassini's antennae and keep it pointed towards Earth as the spacecraft hurtles towards its end.
  • All parameters of Cassini confirmed nominal.
  • What's next after Cassini? Mission officer explains.
  • 10 minutes left before Cassini loses connection with Earth.
  • 26 minutes to the end of mission announced.
  • Team members who were a part of the mission when Cassini was launched in 1997, get nostalgic, talk about the 20-year epic journey.
  • Cassini to send data to NASA till its final moments.
  • Cassini enters Saturn's atmosphere. Its thrusters fire at 10 percent of their capacity to maintain directional stability, enabling the spacecraft's high-gain antenna to remain pointed at Earth and allowing continued transmission of data.
  • The "final plunge" begins. The spacecraft starts a 5-minute roll to position INMS for optimal sampling of the atmosphere, transmitting data in near real time from now to end of mission.

TAGS

NASACassiniSaturn probeCassini death plungeSaturn mission

From Zee News

Ryan student murder case: Haryana govt hands probe to CBI, to take over school for 3 months
Haryana

Ryan student murder case: Haryana govt hands probe to CBI,...

Chhattisgarh

Govt to strengthen education in backward, Naxal areas: Chha...

World

Kremlin calls North Korea's latest missile launch anot...

Kerala

Girl found HIV positive after transfusion: Govt orders prob...

Technology

BMW says car keys may be replaced by mobile phone apps

London Underground terror attack: Donald Trump blasts &#039;loser terrorists&#039;, calls for tough action
World

London Underground terror attack: Donald Trump blasts...

IED blast rips through London metro in terror attack, scores suffer burn injuries
India

IED blast rips through London metro in terror attack, score...

On his b&#039;day, Modi to inaugurate world&#039;s second biggest dam
Gujarat

On his b'day, Modi to inaugurate world's second b...

Google to launch second-gen Pixel phones on October 4
Mobiles

Google to launch second-gen Pixel phones on October 4

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video