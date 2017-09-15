NASA bids goodbye to Cassini: A 13-year journey comes to a close
The 20-year-old spacecraft has been investigating the ringed planet for 13 long years and it's finally time for NASA to say goodbye.
New Delhi: NASA has finally bid adieu to the Cassini spacecraft after 13-long years of Saturn exploration.
The spacecraft self-destructed on Friday, 20 years after its launch in the year 1997.
NASA team behind the scenes were seen teary-eyed as the spacecraft was performing its final plunge.
Cassini spacecraft has never failed to deliver what was expected of it.
Cassini's aim of investigating Saturn was truly a fruitful one, owing to all the amazingly informative insights into the evolution and structure of the ringed planet.
As it happened:
- Cassini self-destructs, end of mission confirmed.
- Atmospheric forces overwhelm the thrusters' capacity to maintain control of the spacecraft's orientation, and the high-gain antenna loses its lock on Earth. Cassini loses signal.
- Cassini's thrusters are at 100 percent of capacity.
- Cassini enters Saturn atmosphere.
- 2-minute countdown begins.
- Mission engineers struggle to control Cassini's antennae and keep it pointed towards Earth as the spacecraft hurtles towards its end.
- All parameters of Cassini confirmed nominal.
- What's next after Cassini? Mission officer explains.
- 10 minutes left before Cassini loses connection with Earth.
- 26 minutes to the end of mission announced.
- Team members who were a part of the mission when Cassini was launched in 1997, get nostalgic, talk about the 20-year epic journey.
- Cassini to send data to NASA till its final moments.
- Cassini enters Saturn's atmosphere. Its thrusters fire at 10 percent of their capacity to maintain directional stability, enabling the spacecraft's high-gain antenna to remain pointed at Earth and allowing continued transmission of data.
- The "final plunge" begins. The spacecraft starts a 5-minute roll to position INMS for optimal sampling of the atmosphere, transmitting data in near real time from now to end of mission.