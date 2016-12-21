NASA goes down memory lane, shares top 16 photos of Earth for 2016!

New Delhi: There are merely a few days left till 2016 comes to an end and this is generally the time when people reflect back on all the beautiful memories they made during the year.

Not one to be left behind, American space agency NASA has also given us something to remember 2016 by.

Ours are normal photographs and memories of us with friends and family, but the memories NASA has shared are, quite literally, out of this world.

As you all are aware, the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) capture the beauty of planet Earth nearly every day, clicking photographs from their vantage point and then sharing them with the world.

The photographs they take throughout the year accumulate and add up to thousands by the end of it. Now, the people at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston pored through this year’s crop to pick their top 16 photos of Earth for 2016, which the space agency has released by way of a video.

From stormy skies and stunning aurora's to beautiful views of mountains and deserts, this video is definitely going to change the way you look at the world.

Needless to say, the photographs are gorgeous, totally envy-inducing and may get you craving for more. Check out the enrapturing video below!

(Video courtesy: NASA Johnson)