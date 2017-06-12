NASA launching sounding rocket to create artificial clouds tonight

New Delhi: NASA halted another launch attempt of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket scheduled for Sunday night, June 11, from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility.

The next liftoff attempt has been rescheduled for Monday, June 12, with a launch window from 9:04 to 9:19 p.m. EDT, says NASA.

Live coverage of the mission, which will create glowing and artificial clouds in the night sky as part of a technology test, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT on the Wallops Ustream site. Launch updates also are available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.

The launch had already been called off several times previously due to various reasons, including, high winds, clouds in the area leading to poor science conditions, and boats in the hazard area.

The multi-canister ampoule ejection system flying on this mission will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously able.

Canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch releasing blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds. These clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space.

The clouds may be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina, adds NASA.