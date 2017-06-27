NASA quashes Anonymous claims, says it hasn't found alien life yet

New Delhi: NASA has rebutted the latest reports that it is about to announce the discovery of alien life.

The latest claims came amid the notorious hacking and activist group Anonymous releasing a video saying that the US space agency is all set to make an Earth-shattering announcement about aliens.

The video’s description reads: “Latest anonymous message in 2017 just arrived with a huge announcement about the Intelligent Alien Life. NASA says aliens are coming! Many other planets throughout the universe probably hosted intelligent life long before Earth did.” Watch it below!

The video, which has been viewed over a million times, features a masked presenter who cites snippets of a recent talk by NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen to support their prediction.

However, Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, took to Twitter to assure that the claims were false.

“Contrary to some reports, there’s no pending announcement from NASA regarding extraterrestrial life,” Zurbuchen tweeted.

“While we do not know yet, we have missions moving forward that may help answer that fundamental question,” he added.

In the video, Anonymous has also cited several other alien-friendly comments made by astronauts and space exploration enthusiasts in the past, as well as various alien and UFO `sightings` as evidence that "something is going on in the skies above".

The video goes on to talk about the well-known discoveries of the Kepler mission, saying “Twenty-five years ago, we didn’t know that planets existed beyond our solar system. Today we have confirmed the existence of over 3,400 exoplanets that orbit other suns, and we continue to make new discoveries.”

The vide released Tuesday on an unofficial YouTube channel claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous, also repeats the text of three articles from the conspiracy website Ancient-Code.com.

So relax, there's nothing as such that NASA or any other pace agency has not found evidence of alien life yet!