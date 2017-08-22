NASA responds warmly to fiver-year-old's letter, encourages him to follow his dreams

New Delhi: After a 9-year-old applied for NASA's job opening for a Planetary Protection Officer (PPO), a five-year-old boy wrote to the space agency, requesting them for an astronaut license and also sent them a 'rocket design'.

In his letter, Idris Hylton wrote:

“To NASA, I made a letter for you to report about.

This rocket is for you. Please make it and send it to an astronaut in space. I will fly my rocket to space for NASA.”

To his joy and surprise, NASA responded to him with another letter.

According to a report in the Mirror, Idris' father, Jamal, posted the letter to NASA's Washington DC headquarters and even shared the pictures on the official handle of their Twitter account, to make sure NASA didn't miss it.

Systems Engineer from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Kevin DeBruin, took notice and assured Jamal that he'll take care of it.

Idris soon received a letter from NASA on the official letterhead, in which, DeBruin thanked Idris for his rocket design. Wishing the boy good luck for future, DeBruin said:

"It is the start to a great future astronaut who can pilot a rocket" and encouraged the youngster by wishing him luck in his “journey towards space.”

"We encourage aspiring young individuals like yourself to fully apply yourself and give 110 percent so that you may one day join us.”

"NASA looks forward to the next group of people with new bright ideas like yours and a love for space exploration," Mr DeBruin added.

After receiving the response, the over enthused kid said: "I want to fly spaceships," Idris told The Mirror.