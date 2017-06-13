close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NASA scraps sounding rocket launch amid bad weather; will try again tonight

The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket is now scheduled for Tuesday night, June 13, with a launch window from 9:04 to 9:19 p.m. EDT.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 09:29
NASA scraps sounding rocket launch amid bad weather; will try again tonight
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: NASA has scrapped the launch of a sounding rocket scheduled for June 12 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia due to cloudy skies.

The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket is now scheduled for Tuesday night, June 13, with a launch window from 9:04 to 9:19 p.m. EDT.

NASA rover finds diverse minerals in Martian rocks
MUST READ
NASA rover finds diverse minerals in Martian rocks

According to the US space agency, the June 12 attempt was the sixth for this mission, which will create glowing, artificial clouds in the night sky to track particle motions in space.

Tuesday's launch was delayed due to clouds impacting the ability to test a new ampoule ejection system designed to support studies of the ionosphere and aurora.

Several attempts have been scrubbed due to a variety of issues, such as high winds, clouds, and boats in the hazard area.

The multi-canister ampoule ejection system flying on this mission will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously able.

Canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch releasing blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds. These clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space.

If skies are clear at the time of the launch, the clouds may be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina.

Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on the NASA Wallops Ustream site.

A Facebook live is also planned beginning at 8:50 p.m. on www.facebook.com/NASAWFF.

TAGS

NASASounding rocket launchTerrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocketWallops Flight FacilityArtificial cloudsAurorasionosphereCluody skiesbad weather

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones all set to be launched in India today
Mobiles

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones all set to be launche...

Man throws bangles at Smriti Irani in Gujarat, shouts &#039;Vande Mataram&#039;; detained
Gujarat

Man throws bangles at Smriti Irani in Gujarat, shouts...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 LIVE updates: Check mahresult.nic.in; MHSBSHSE Board SSC Class 10th Result 2017 to be available at 1 pm
MaharashtraEducation

Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 LIVE updates: Check mahresult.n...

Cassini reveals Saturn&#039;s moon &#039;Iapetus&#039; is a world of contrast – See pic
Space

Cassini reveals Saturn's moon 'Iapetus' is a...

Want to get additional free data on Reliance Jio? Here&#039;s what you can do
Internet & Social Media

Want to get additional free data on Reliance Jio? Here...

&#039;Will set the entire Jabalpur Mandi on fire,&#039; Congress leader seen threatening MP policemen in new video
Madhya Pradesh

'Will set the entire Jabalpur Mandi on fire,' Con...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video