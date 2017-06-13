NASA scraps sounding rocket launch amid bad weather; will try again tonight

New Delhi: NASA has scrapped the launch of a sounding rocket scheduled for June 12 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia due to cloudy skies.

The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket is now scheduled for Tuesday night, June 13, with a launch window from 9:04 to 9:19 p.m. EDT.

According to the US space agency, the June 12 attempt was the sixth for this mission, which will create glowing, artificial clouds in the night sky to track particle motions in space.

Tuesday's launch was delayed due to clouds impacting the ability to test a new ampoule ejection system designed to support studies of the ionosphere and aurora.

Several attempts have been scrubbed due to a variety of issues, such as high winds, clouds, and boats in the hazard area.

The multi-canister ampoule ejection system flying on this mission will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously able.

Canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch releasing blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds. These clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space.

If skies are clear at the time of the launch, the clouds may be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina.

Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on the NASA Wallops Ustream site.

A Facebook live is also planned beginning at 8:50 p.m. on www.facebook.com/NASAWFF.