close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

NASA shares beautiful image of Saturn's larger icy moon 'Tethys'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 22:12
NASA shares beautiful image of Saturn&#039;s larger icy moon &#039;Tethys&#039;
Photo Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a very beautiful photograph of Tethys, one of Saturn's larger icy moons.

According to NASA, the image was taken in green light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on November 10, 2016.

The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 228,000 miles (367,000 kilometers) from Tethys.

In this image, the icy moon 'Tethys' vaguely resembles an eyeball staring off into space. The resemblance is due to the enormous crater, Odysseus, and its complex of central peaks.

As per reports, like any solar system moon, Tethys (660 miles or 1,062 kilometers across) has suffered many impacts. These impacts are a prime shaper of the appearance of a moon's surface , especially when the moon has no active geological processes.

The Cassini mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA (the European Space Agency) and the Italian Space Agency.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 22:12

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.