NASA shares beautiful image of Saturn's larger icy moon 'Tethys'

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a very beautiful photograph of Tethys, one of Saturn's larger icy moons.

According to NASA, the image was taken in green light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on November 10, 2016.

The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 228,000 miles (367,000 kilometers) from Tethys.

In this image, the icy moon 'Tethys' vaguely resembles an eyeball staring off into space. The resemblance is due to the enormous crater, Odysseus, and its complex of central peaks.

As per reports, like any solar system moon, Tethys (660 miles or 1,062 kilometers across) has suffered many impacts. These impacts are a prime shaper of the appearance of a moon's surface , especially when the moon has no active geological processes.

The Cassini mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA (the European Space Agency) and the Italian Space Agency.