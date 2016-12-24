NASA shares beautiful nighttime view of Western Europe!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 18:28
Photo Credit: NASA
New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a beautiful view of Western Europe at night.
The breathtaking view was captured by the astronauts, who are currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
In the picture, England is visible in the top right of the frame, Paris appearing as the bright city near the middle of the image and views of Belgium and the Netherlands occupying the middle-right of frame.
Thanks to all the crew members aboard ISS that we get to witnessed and know how our planet Earth looks like from far above.
First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 15:58
